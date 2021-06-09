Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, textile NPAs rose to 16.9% in December

-
ALSO READ
Tirupur's textile units ask spinning mills to resume cotton supply
Factory reset: Surat's textile hub weaves a revival story amid Covid-19
Himatsingka Seide, KPR Mill: Trading strategies for textile stocks
Budget 2021: Textile parks may attract big investments from players
Textile exporters asks buyers to increase prices as raw material costs rise
-
After witnessing a continuous improvement for eight quarters, the textile sector’s asset quality slipped as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 16.92 per cent in December 2020 from 15.92 per cent in September 2020, triggered by the Covid-induced lockdown, according to the credit bureau CRIF-SIDBI’s report.
According to the CRIF report, the total amount of credit availed by the sector as of December 2020 stood at Rs 1.62 trillion, which witnessed a Y-o-Y decline of nearly 20 per cent.
This is due to the suspension of manufacturing activities in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown in March 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU