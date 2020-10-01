Hope for economy as PMI shows manufacturing activity in Sept at 8-year high

The latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed India’s economy appeared to be on the mend--at least for manufacturing—but jobs were scarce as the effects of a nationwide to contain the spread of the continued.

rose to an over eight and a half-year high of 56.8 in September from 52 in August due to increased order and production. A reading above 50 means growth and that below denotes contraction. Manufacturing grew in August after four months of contraction since April due to the

The index for manufacturing rose to 51.6 during the second quarter of 20020-21 compared to just 35.1 in the first quarter. Whether it will translate into gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the second quarter is difficult to say, as the methodology used by the private and government statistics differ and manufacturing is not the biggest part of the economy.

GDP contracted by an unprecedented 24 per cent in the first quarter. Within that manufacturing contracted about 40 per cent. The sector’s share in gross value added stood at just around 14 per cent.

"While uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic remains, producers can at least for now enjoy the recovery," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, which compiles

A commentary associated with the PMI survey said amid easing of and higher demand, Indian manufacturers lifted output for the second straight month in September. The increase was sharp and the third-quickest in the history of the survey.





Similarly, there were back-to-back increases in new business inflows. The rate of expansion picked up to the fastest since early-2012.

The upturn in total sales was supported by a renewed expansion in new export orders: the first since before the escalation of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The Indian manufacturing industry continued to move in the right direction, with PMI data for September highlighting many positives. Due to loosened Covid-19 restrictions, factories went full steam ahead for production, supported by a surge in new work," said De Lima.

Despite strong growth of order book volumes, Indian goods producers signalled another reduction in payroll numbers. In many cases, this was attributed to efforts to observe social distancing guidelines. Employment has now decreased for six consecutive months.

De Lima said: "One area that lagged behind, however, was employment. Some companies reported difficulties in hiring workers, while others suggested that staff numbers had been kept to a minimum amid efforts to observe social distancing guidelines."

As a result of lower headcounts and rising sales, companies noted a further increase in their backlogs of work. The rate of accumulation was marked, despite softening from August's recent high.



Manufacturers stepped up purchasing activity in line with greater production needs. Furthermore, the increase in input buying was the strongest in over eight-and-a-half years.

This placed additional pressure on supply chains as evident by a further increase in delivery times. Monitored companies mentioned labour and material shortages at their distributors. Vendor performance, however, worsened to the least extent since March.

On the price front, there was a softer and historically weak rise in input costs. Firms reported higher prices paid for a few materials such as aluminium and steel. Output charges, meanwhile, broadly stabilised following five successive months of reduction.

Almost one-third of manufacturers expect output growth in the coming 12 months, against eight per cent that foresee a contraction, resulting in the strongest degree of overall optimism in over four years.

Upbeat projections reflected hopes of fewer cases, projects in the pipeline and enquiries from new clients.