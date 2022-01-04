Hope to launch trade negotiations with Canada in 2-3 months: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister on Monday said India was trying to expand its bilateral trade relations with several nations and hopes to rapidly launch trade negotiations with over the next two-three months.

“We are looking at a free trade agreement and comprehensive economic partnership with the UAE, which is close to finalisation. We are also at an advanced stage with Australia on concluding interim agreement, which will include our large area of interest, particularly about oriented sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, footwear, leather and agricultural products,” Goyal said.

Talks with the UK are expected to be launched later this month and an interim agreement could be in place by March.