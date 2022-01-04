Hope to launch trade negotiations with Canada in 2-3 months: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
WTO needs to reassess the way it conducts its affairs, says Piyush Goyal
Free trade agreements cannot be signed in haste, says Piyush Goyal
India, UK aim to launch FTA negotiations by November 1
India's revamped FTA strategy
-
“We are looking at a free trade agreement and comprehensive economic partnership with the UAE, which is close to finalisation. We are also at an advanced stage with Australia on concluding interim agreement, which will include our large area of interest, particularly about oriented sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, footwear, leather and agricultural products,” Goyal said.
Talks with the UK are expected to be launched later this month and an interim agreement could be in place by March.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU