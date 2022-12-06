JUST IN
Business Standard

Hospitality industry sees welcome boost from India's G20 presidency

As President, India will host nearly 200 meetings across the country that thousands of delegates are expected to attend along with media, govt officials, event managers, private sector representatives

Topics
G20  | Hospitality sector | tourism sector

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

India's G20 presidency

India’s G20 has well and truly begun. The inaugural meeting of G20 under India’s presidentship is taking place in Udaipur. It is a meeting of G20 Sherpas, who officially act as representatives of the heads of state. The main venue of the meeting is a hotel property belonging to Tata Group’s Taj Hotels. Other major hotels in the city are also said to be packed, and this is quite apart from the usual tourist influx.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 14:48 IST

