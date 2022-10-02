JUST IN
House panel flags poor placements, under-utilisation of funds in PMKVY 3.0
Consumer spending in India expected to be high this festive season: Report
Concessional import duties on edible oils in place till March 2023
Inflation may fall to 5.2% next fiscal on normal rains, supply ease: Report
Govt issues draft guidelines for RRBs listing; minimum net worth Rs 300 cr
Fuel sales jump in Sep as economy activity picks up before festival season
Telangana attracts over Rs 2.5 trn investments in 8 years: KT Rama Rao
Govt approves productivity-linked bonus to railway employees for 2021-22
Windfall profit tax cut on domestic crude oil, diesel; scrapped for ATF
Will cover close to 80-90% of India with 5G in next two years: Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Consumer spending in India expected to be high this festive season: Report
Business Standard

House panel flags poor placements, under-utilisation of funds in PMKVY 3.0

The committee is particularly concerned about the third edition of the scheme, as placement figures fall below 10%

Topics
PMKVY | Indian Economy | Parliament

Shiva Rajora  |  New Delhi 

Skill development, employment, job, workers, employees, PMKVY, Skill Development programme
The Skill ministry reasoned that the operations of PMKVY 2.0 (2016-2020) and PMKVY 3.0 were suspended due to the imposition of Covid-19 curbs, which led to a significant dip in the number of enrolments and certifications, resulting in low disbursement and under-utilisation of funds for new batches/candidates during the period

The Parliamentary standing committee on Labour, Textiles and Employment has raised serious concern about the poor placement record and under-utilisation of funds in the government’s flagship scheme for skill development.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PMKVY

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.