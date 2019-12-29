Housing market down but commercial real estate came out strong in 2019

The year 2019 was one of the toughest years for residential real estate — prolonged slowdown, continued liquidity crisis, scores of bankruptcy cases and so on. Commercial real estate was in much better shape, given overall offtake and jump in rentals.

Consultants and developers say next year is also going to be bad for home developers — prices are expected to remain stagnant and sales to move only slowly. However, branded developers in this space have done well, with launches which had the right pricing, good locations and strong brand. They are also ...