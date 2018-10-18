JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Wholesale onion prices surge to 8-month high of Rs 21.5 per kg at Lasalgaon
Business Standard

Housing prices up 5.3% during April-June quarter in 10 major cities: RBI

The average rates appreciated by 2.5 per cent in 10 major cities when compared to the previous quarter

Press Trust of India 

real estate, housing, realty, home, building

Housing prices rose by an average 5.3 per cent during April-June quarter of this fiscal in ten major cities as compared to the year-ago period, according to the RBI data.

The average rates appreciated by 2.5 per cent in these 10 major cities when compared to the previous quarter. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday released the quarterly house price index (HPI) for the first quarter of 2018-19, based on transactions data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur and Kochi.

“On a year-on-year basis, the all-India HPI recorded a growth of 5.3 per cent in Q1:2018-19 as against 6.7 per cent in the previous quarter and 8.7 per cent a year ago,” RBI said in a statement.
First Published: Thu, October 18 2018. 02:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements