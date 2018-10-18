Housing prices up 5.3% during April-June quarter in 10 major cities: RBI

rose by an average 5.3 per cent during April-June quarter of this fiscal in ten major cities as compared to the year-ago period, according to the

The average rates appreciated by 2.5 per cent in these 10 major cities when compared to the previous quarter. The (RBI) Wednesday released the quarterly (HPI) for the first quarter of 2018-19, based on transactions data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur and

“On a year-on-year basis, the all-India recorded a growth of 5.3 per cent in Q1:2018-19 as against 6.7 per cent in the previous quarter and 8.7 per cent a year ago,” RBI said in a statement.