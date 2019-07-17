How a UP service is changing police response to citizens' emergency calls

The voice on the other end is full of panic. Deepika Jatav (name changed) quickly adjusts her headphones and starts punching the keyboard. The caller tells her that his neighbour has encroached on his land in Barigaon village in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

That morning, the neighbour came with large number of people and forcefully started constructing a wall on the land. Deepika asks the caller for his location — district, police station, village and nearby landmark. She quickly fills a form on her computer. Another computer screen on her desk immediately shows the ...