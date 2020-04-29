How an extended lockdown could impact sowing in the coming Kharif season

With the harvesting of key rabi crops such as wheat, chana and mustard coming to an end, all eyes are now on the next kharif sowing season that is set to begin in the next few weeks.

Covid-19 has led to a drop in farmers' realisations during the ongoing rabi harvest season, with some reports saying that prices of major cereals and pulses are ruling 10-15 per cent below MSP this month, despite lower arrivals. The crisis is expected to create more difficulties during the coming kharif sowing season if the nationwide lockdown continues as farmers might be hard-pressed for ...