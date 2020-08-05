JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

ITR scrutiny fell to 0.25% in AY 2018-19 to enable better services: FinMin
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

How Covid-19 moved India from milk shortage to glut in a few months

Unless quick steps are taken to clear surplus milk and milk product stocks in the country, the coming flush season will spell bad news for milk farmers, especially small and marginal ones

Topics
Coronavirus | Outbreak of COVID-19 | COVID-19

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The Covid-19-induced lockdown came at a very wrong time for over 70 million milk farmers across India, as it did for most other sectors. After straight years of subdued prices, milk procurement rates had started looking up during the 2019-20 flush season, providing much-needed cash to farmers.

But just as farmers were getting better returns from milk, the Covid-19 lockdown was announced at the end of March. The restrictions led to a sharp slump in demand from bulk consumers such as hotels, restaurants, dhabas and roadside tea kiosks, as they were forced to shut ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU