PM Modi to unveil friendly measures for honest taxpayers ahead of I-Day

Prime minister is set to unveil new steps to promote tax friendliness and transparency in a meeting with tax officers and through a video conferencing address on Thursday. The steps may include unveiling the taxpayer charter to empower assessees by outlining their right to get time-bound services and expansion of scope of faceless assessment to prevent harassment.

Modi will launch the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” two days ahead of the

“The upcoming launch of the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest“ by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms,” the ministry of finance said in a release on Wednesday.

The income tax department had rolled out the faceless e-assessment scheme in October last year, eliminating physical interface between an assessing officer and a taxpayer. Of the over 58,000 cases picked up for faceless assessment, 8,700 have been dealt with and the process will likely be completed by October. Faceless e-assessment has eliminated territorial jurisdiction and substituted individual discretion with team-based assessment, bringing in transparency and objectivity to the process.





The communication to the taxpayer goes from the e-assessment centre in Delhi. The NEAC randomly allots cases to different assessment units spread over the country. These assessment units do not correspond to the taxpayer directly. At the moment eight cities —- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune are covered under the scheme.

“The scope of faceless assessment scheme may be expanded to cover more jurisdictions. The taxpayer charter, which was under preparation may also get unveiled,” said a government official.

The central board of direct taxes will adopt a "taxpayer charter", to ensure trust between a taxpayer and the administration and reduce harassment. It will ensure that get services in a time-bound manner. Giving it in the statute, it will be binding on the tax department. Only a handful of countries have a taxpayer charter in statute include US, Canada and Australia.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the budget announced the taxpayer charge to reassure that there will be no harassment of any kind.

“The whole issue is to provide better services to make taxpayers more voluntarily compliant. They should have that much confidence in the administration that they will be dealt with transparently, objectively and fairly,” said a senior tax officer.

An important aspect of both ease of living and ease of doing business is fairness and efficiency of tax administration, Sitharaman had said in her budget speech.

The event will be attended by industry bodies, trade associations, chartered accountants’ associations and eminent taxpayers besides officers and officials of the income tax department. It will also be attended by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, finance secretary A B Pandey.

The IT department is committed to take the initiatives forward and has also made efforts to ease compliances for taxpayers during the Covid times by extending statutory timeliness for filing returns as also releasing refunds expeditiously to increase liquidity in the hands of taxpayers, the finance ministry said in its release. The scrutiny by the Income Tax department had reduced to 0.25 per cent of the total Income Tax Returns (ITRs) in assessment year 2018-19 from 0.55 per cent in AY 2017-18, the year of demonetization, according to data released by the finance ministry last week.

The department unveiled a new amnesty scheme Vivad se Vishwas earlier this year to settle about 4,83,000 direct tax cases pending in various appellate forums.

Last year the government reduced corporation tax rates from 30 percent to 22 percent while that for new manufacturing units the rates were reduced to 15 percent. Dividend distribution Tax was also abolished.

In order to bring in transparency in official communication, Document Identification Number (DIN) was introduced wherein every communication of the Department would carry a computer generated unique document identification number.

“Similarly, to increase the ease of compliance for taxpayers, IT Department has moved forward with prefilling of income tax returns to make compliance more convenient for individual taxpayers. Compliance norms for startups have also been simplified,” the ministry said in its release.