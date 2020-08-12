India's low per capita income worrying, needs to be looked at: Sitharaman

Finance Minister on Wednesday said that India’s low per capita income as compared to other countries is a worrying factor and needs to be looked at.

Addressing a talk on India - Today and Tomorrow, the finance minister said that dependency on agriculture in the post-pandemic world is one of India’s strengths.

She said agriculture, along with the untapped potential of India’s natural resources and infrastructure are the three pillars on which today’s India is being built.

She said that extensive use of digital technology during the (Covid-19) lockdown and its ready adoption by millions in India is a big thing and is due to the digital revolution brought about by the government in the last few years.

“Today’s India is assertive, confident, but at the same time cautious, and its leadership has never been expansionist,” Sitharaman said.

She said that during the pandemic and even afterwards, India showed its global leadership by becoming the pharmacy of the world and is leading the way in the manufacture and delivery of critical protective gear such as PPE kits and hydrochoroquinine tablets.





“India’s global leadership position in responding to emergencies is now world recognised,” the minister said.

She said, "In the last six years of the Modi government, we have shown the world how contentious issues - be it the building of the Ram Temple or banning Triple Talaq could be solved through the rule of Law."

The finance minister called upon the youth of the country to involve themselves in acquiring Geographical Indicators (GI) tags for Indian products so that their global marketability and acceptance grows.

“We also need greater number of patents to be registered from India as these are the areas where we are way behind big countries of the world,” Sitharaman said.

She said India needs more startups to come into the agriculture space for giving in-situ solutions to various problems.

“Opportunities are clearly before us and it is we who need to exploit them,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister said that India’s demography and population is a challenge from the point of view of skilling them and providing for jobs, but the growing number of doctors, scientists etc. coming out of India gives a lot of hope.