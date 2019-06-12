How Delhi's free ride plan may kill a national transport integration goal

More buses stand on the roads at Delhi's borders with Noida and Ghaziabad throughout the day, than at the nearby designated bus stations such as Anand Vihar or Sarai Kale Khan to pick up passengers. Near Dhaula Kuan, on the other side of Delhi, private buses bound for Rajasthan cram into a small plot just below the metro station, ringed with makeshift food shops and smelly pee points.

These buses have become the lifeline for migrants to Delhi, who form 16.4 per cent of its total population as per census figures, since the state-run services are almost absent. Free rides for women is ...