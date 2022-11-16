JUST IN
Indian IT industry to hire 200,000 people in near term: Kris Gopalakrishnan
Business Standard

How did IHH Healthcare manage to nurse Fortis hospitals back to health

After a bruising bidding war four years ago, Fortis has moved to pare its debt and expand modestly

Topics
IHH Healthcare | Fortis Healhcare | Healthcare sector

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Fortis hospital
IHH Healthcare had paid $1.1 billion to acquire its 31 per cent stake in a bidding process overseen by an independent board

After Malaysian major IHH Healthcare won a hard-fought bidding war to acquire a 31.1 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare in July 2018, the beleaguered hospital chain is finally off the critical list.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:04 IST

