Could government-run GeM be a candidate for listing on Indian bourses?

When so many e-commerce companies are announcing plans to tap the markets, what are the chances that one of the biggest among them, the Government e-Marketplace or GeM, will follow suit? There are precedents too! Railway ticketing and catering company, IRCTC has run up over 171 per cent of its listing price since October 2019. At one stage, the company used to label itself as the government’s largest e-commerce company.

Recently, when GeM got a business plan from Boston Consulting Group, this was therefore one of the possibilities. If the listing happens, the scale could be ...