JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Budget 2020 wishlist: Here are the key challenges for real estate sector

Nitin Gadkari to review 500 stuck, delayed projects worth Rs 3 trillion
Business Standard

How India's high-value farm exports are suffering under new restrictions

Farmers in India widely use the chemical to stimulate growth in fruit plants

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Several consignments of grapes exported from India to the European Union (EU) in April 2015 were suddenly stopped mid-way owing to fears that they contained traces of chlormequat chloride — an innocuous chemical used to control plant growth. Farmers in India widely use the chemical to stimulate growth in fruit plants.

Heath inspection by the EU found that higher than permissible residues of the chemical were found in a batch of Indian grapes. The EU’s residue limit (mrl) for the chemical, commonly called “lihocin”, was 0.05 mg/kg (or 0.05 ppm). Reports said one ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 22:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU