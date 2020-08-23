How many people actually fall under India's public distribution system?

How many people are actually covered under the ration scheme at present and how many ought to be covered? The public distribution scheme is something that makes them eligible to get extra free grains that are vital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Central government says that the National Food Security Act (NFSA), together with state schemes in which it also contributes in some manner, ensures cheap ration to over 1 billion people... 1.01 billion to be more precise, but activists say the number is lower. The issue assumes importance after the reported starvation death of a girl ...