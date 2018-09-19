How much funding will you allocate to distressed assets in India?

Just how do equity funds, asset reconstruction companies and strategic investors view the distressed assets market in the country? A PwC survey suggests over 60 per cent of investors are ready to allocate more than $100 million, which is more than the average M&A ticket size over the last decade. In sectoral terms, over 80 per cent showed preference for metals, chemicals, pharma, cement and discrete manufacturing.

More than half the respondents cited turnaround potential as the key reason for distressed deals being of interest to them. But then, it also came across clearly with 40 ...