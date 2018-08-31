Slow work, hefty right-of-way fee hurdles for data revolution in India

The data revolution in the country is facing major hurdles in the form of slow fiberisation of towers and hefty right of way (RoW) fee. Fiberisation is the process by which mobile towers are connected by underground fibres. The RoW fee is charged by local governments or municipalities for digging up roads to lay fibres cables.

Telecom firms might have to cough up Rs 100-150 billion as RoW fee only for fiberising existing towers in urban India. The total bill could go up to Rs 250 billion. Till now, only 25-30 per cent of 471,000 mobile towers in the country are linked by ...