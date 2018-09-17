How the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will embrace all citizens, not just 500 mn

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the ambitious initiative to move towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), has kicked off. While the insurance initiative has attracted a lot of attention, little is known about the mechanism that will help reach comprehensive primary care to citizens across the country. “Ayushman Bharat has two components.

The first is Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) for delivery of comprehensive primary health. The other is the secondary and tertiary care component, which will be offered through the Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).” says ...