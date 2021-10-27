Hunt for new chief economic adviser starts, eligibility criteria tweaked

-
A formal search for the successor to Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has begun, with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) seeking applications for the post.
The DEA has kept a doctorate in economics a desirable qualification. Also, the position did not specify the tenure, unlike previous cases, where it was typically for three years. People have time till November 15 to apply.
Subramanian’s term is ending on December 6. He’s decided to return to academia.
Following the notification, the government is likely to set up a search committee in a week. It will have the secretaries to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
Bimal Jalan, former chief economic adviser and former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, headed the search panel in 2018. The selection committee can invite and short-list people from outside the list of applicants.
The search has started amid preparations for the Union Budget 2022-23. The CEA is the architect of the Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament a day before the Union Budget is presented. However, the selection process takes two to three months.
Principal Economic Adviser (PEA) Sanjeev Sanyal is learnt to be handling the Economic Survey. He is also among the strong contenders for the position. The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) is expected to have an important role in putting together the Economic Survey.
The notification has said the post is open for officials of public sector enterprises or the Reserve Bank of India. Candidates from recognised universities and research institutes are eligible to apply. According to the notification, the minimum educational qualification is a master’s degree in economics. A doctoral degree in finance or economics is desirable.
For government employees, six years’ experience in economic research or providing economic advice or evaluating economic reforms, including one year of administrative experience, has been made mandatory.
The age limit is 56 years. The CEA will have a pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh. Subramanian was appointed CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor, Arvind Subramanian, had stepped down. He quit with close to a year of his tenure remaining.
