I-T dept issues Rs 37,050 cr refunds to 1.7 mn taxpayers from Apr 1-Jul 5

The department has issued refunds worth Rs 37,050 crore to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to July 5.

Of this, personal refund stood at Rs 10,408 crore, while that of corporates was Rs 26,642 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 37,050 crore to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 05th July 2021. refunds of Rs 10,408 crore have been issued in 16,89,063 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 26,642 crore have been issued in 1,03,088 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

