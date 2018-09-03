I-T dept plans to tap ITR data to track black money, nab tax evaders

Tax department has begun analysing and matching data from various sources to track stashed overseas, with this year's tax returns being the latest addition to their data chest.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in Hyderabad, The Times of India reported. At the meeting, CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra had reportedly asked officers in the intelligence and investigation wings to tap various data sources to track held abroad.

“We have information with us now. If we tap that, we will be able to significantly reduce that is parked overseas,” the daily quoted a tax officer.

Further, the report says taxmen have been tracking those who made large deposits in banks during the period, those whose names appeared in the and in other similar leaks.

Sources told the daily that authorities are looking to tap three data sources, with the information on bank deposits from various countries being the most crucial. The other two data sources are the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Liberalised Remittance Scheme, which allows Indians to send $250,000 overseas annually.





Last month, India and Switzerland had held discussions on activation of automatic exchange of information relating to black money stashed by Indians in secret accounts in Swiss banks.

Black money has been a major issue in India and banks in Switzerland have long been perceived as one of the safest havens to park such funds due to their famed secrecy walls for years.