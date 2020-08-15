I-T dept undergoes overhaul to implement faceless assessment scheme

The income tax (I-T) department is undergoing an overhaul to implement the faceless assessment scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. It will eliminate the physical interface between an assessee and the tax officer.

At least 3,500 posts of assessment officers across the country have been diverted to the national e-assessment centre and the regional centres, in two sets of orders issued barely hours after the announcement. However, there is lack of clarity with respect to functions like reassessment, transfer of existing cases, domestic transfer pricing cases ...