I-T portal glitches: FinMin invites stakeholders' representations

The on Wednesday invited written representations from stakeholders regarding glitches and issues on the new portal.

The deadline for submission of the representations is June 18.

The representations would also be discussed during a meeting of senior officials with Infosys representatives on June 22.

"Written representations are invited regarding the issues/ glitches on the new Income Tax Portal on the email address fmo@nic.in latest by 7 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021," the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

