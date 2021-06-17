I-T portal glitches: FinMin invites stakeholders' representations

-
ALSO READ
Income-tax portal 2.0 likely to allow payments by UPI, credit cards
New income tax e-filing portal continues to face technical glitches
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions
-
The finance ministry on Wednesday invited written representations from stakeholders regarding glitches and issues on the new income tax e-filing portal.
The deadline for submission of the representations is June 18.
The representations would also be discussed during a meeting of senior finance ministry officials with Infosys representatives on June 22.
"Written representations are invited regarding the issues/ glitches on the new Income Tax Portal on the email address fmo@nic.in latest by 7 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021," the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU