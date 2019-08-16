ICAI stresses on need for simple laws for citizens and business class

The Institute of of India (ICAI), the national professional accounting body has stressed on simplicity of laws for the citizens.

“We have suggested to the government that all laws whether related to income tax or companies Act should be simple for the citizens and businessmen in the country,” Prafulla P Chhajed , president of told media persons in Bhubaneshwar.

Chajjed is in the city to attend the 16th National Conference of the hosted by the Bhubaneswar branch.

The theme for the two-day event is 'Parivartnam bhabatu Partvartanaya- Adopt & Adapt to Change'. Union minister for MSMEs, animal husbandry and dairying & fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurated the event.

Around 1,500 from all over the country are expected to attend the two-day event.

The conference will be addressed by speakers of international and national repute on subjects like Goods and Services Tax (GST), auditing and assurance standards, accounting standards, information technology, corporate law, direct taxes. The conclave will host panel discussions on public perception and expectations from the profession.