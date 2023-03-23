JUST IN
Business Standard

ICEA wants bars raised for Chinese companies in Indian markets

Justifying its stance, the ICEA in a presentation said the country had big global EMS players from Taiwan and the US, and home-grown players that could meet the requirements here

Topics
electronics manufacturing sector | Chinese firms | Indian markets

Surajeet Das Gupta 

mobile manufacturing

The India Cellular and Electro­nics Association (ICEA), a leading organisation of mobile device and consumer electronics companies, has suggested discouraging new EMS (electronics manufacturing services) firms headquartered in China to operate in the country, saying this would lead to their dominating the supply chain.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 22:46 IST

