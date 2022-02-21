IDBI Bank a strategic partner, don't want to exit it fully: LIC chairman

Initial public offering (IPO)-bound does not intend to sell its entire stake in IDBI Bank, given that the lender is a strategic partner of the insurer when it comes to the bancassurance channel. Also, at a time when the state run insurer is looking to expand its bancassurance business, the relationship with would be of much significance, its chairman said.



Further, the chairman reiterated that they are keen to bring the IPO in March itself, despite global geo-political tensions weighing on the market sentiments, a stance that has been echoed by the finance ministry officials time and again.



In a press conference ahead of the IPO, MR Kumar, Chairman, said, “Going forward, I would like to have some stake in The whole idea of us picking up stake in the bank was for a strategic reason and that has not gone away at all. In fact, has been the strongest contributor for us in the bancassurance channel”. “In a post listing scenario, when we would want to expand on the bancassurance business, this is something that will really help us. I, as chairperson, LIC, would like to see this relationship continuing in the future”, Kumar said.



had picked up 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank in 2019 and subsequently in 2020 it reduced its shareholding in the lender to 49.24 per cent. Currently, the government of India and hold 94.71 per cent in the bank. The government is looking to sell its stake in the lender and LIC will also offload its stake, although the quantum of stake sale has not been made public so far.



“It is upto the government and DIPAM to kick off the privatisation exercise but since it was strategic partnership to begin with, we might stick on to some stake so that we continue the relationship we have in bancassurance and other areas, which is a win-win for both LIC & IDBI Bank”, Kumar said.



Since LIC is the parent company of both IDBI Bank and LIC Housing Finance and since both are engaged in the mortgage business, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given LIC time till November 2023 to wind down either of its associates’ housing finance business.



Kumar said, “RBI has given time to us till November 2023 on the LIC Housing & IDBI Bank issue. Before that we have to take a call whether we want LIC Housing finance to source the business from IDBI Bank. The other scenario is in case disinvestment happens before the timeline then the problem would not arise”.



LIC had a single “life fund” before the Section 24 of the LIC Act was amended by the government to bring its surplus distribution mechanism at par with the private life insurers. Now, the life fund has been segregated to two funds – participating policyholders fund and non-participating policyholders’ fund. Consequently, the surplus distribution in the participating policyholders’ fund has been modified to 90:10 in a phased manner, wherein 90 per cent will go to policyholders and 10 per cent to shareholders. Further, 100 per cent of the surplus generated out of the non-participating business will be available for distribution to all of the shareholders.



This change, Kumar said, will help LIC to increase its profitability, a metric that will be closely tracked once it gets listed. “Going forward, with the change in surplus distribution, profitability will increase. Beyond that, it’s a question of how the product mix changes, penetration, more coverage to people, getting into sectors where we have been missing out. So, that should take care of the profits”, Kumar said.



Kumar also outlined the corporation’s policy post listing wherein it would focus on non-par products, which generate a lot of margins for the insurers. They would also look to capitalize on the bancassurance channel of distribution and may also make customized products for this channel. The banca channel has been one of the major sources of business for the private life insurance players. And, LIC has traditionally been an agency heavy institution, housing more than 50 per cent of the life insurance industry’s agency force.



“On the bancassurance side, we have been making progress over a period of time. We have tie-ups with almost 58,000 bank branches and this is higher than any other private insurance companies. In terms of product mix, we are working on several products, both par and non-par. Going forward, we might have differentiated products for bancassurance as some others have”, Kumar said.



LIC has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 13, thus setting the ball in motion for the country’s largest ever public listing. The government will sell 5 per cent of its stake or 316.25 million shares of its over 6,325 million shares. The government owns 100 percent of LIC.



The DRHP has not revealed the issue size of the IPO. Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP has estimated LIC’s embedded value at Rs 5.39 trillion as of September 30, 2021 compared to Rs 95,605 crore. The embedded value is a measure used to estimate the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in an insurer. As of November 2021, LIC had earned profits from equity market to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore, surpassing last fiscal years number of Rs 37,000 crore.