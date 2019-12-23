Rationalise food and agriculture sops to save Rs 15,000 cr: Govt panel

The government can easily save at least Rs 10,000-15,000 crore annually from the amount it spends on different food, fertiliser and agriculture subsidies by adopting various corrective steps, said a high-powered panel.

This can then be invested back into the country’s rural sector by creating jobs and livelihood for the poor. “The panel, which was constituted to suggest ways and means through which India can become a $5 trillion economy in the next five years, has advocated measures. They include making the scale of finance for agriculture credit more evidence-based ...