IIP contracts 0.1% in March as manufacturing sector growth slows down

Industrial production in volume terms declined for the first time in 21 months by 0.1 per cent in March against a growth of rate 0.1 per cent in the previous month as continued to contract for the second month in a row and growth was muted.

This might pull down the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY19, other things remaining the same.

In manufacturing, capital goods production continued to fall, which will affect economic growth. Besides, intermediate goods saw a decline for the second consecutive month while consumer durables showed a contraction in March against slight expansion in the previous month. This means both investment and discretionary consumption were on the downward slide.

The March numbers pulled down the (IIP) to 3.6 per cent in 2018-19 against 4.4 per cent in the previous year.

After the BJP came to power in 2014, growth in FY19 was the lowest after 2015-16, which saw 3.4 per cent growth.

This might affect the GDP numbers for FY19 and the fourth quarter of the year. The second advance estimates have pegged economic growth at 7 per cent for the year, the lowest under the present government. Fourth-quarter growth slowed to 6.5 per cent against 6.6 per cent in the third quarter, according to the estimates.

The fourth-quarter growth number may further decline since industrial production growth stood at 0.46 per cent during January-March 2018-19 against 3.8 per cent in October-December of the year.

The takes care of almost one-fourth of industry’s number in GDP, with the remaining accounted by MCA 21 and stock exchanges filings.

The contraction in the for March was surprising since the eight-industry core sector, which constitutes 40 per cent of the index, rose 4.7 per cent, the highest in seven months.

“Industrial growth for March is well below our expectations of 3.9 per cent, which was predicated on very high core sector growth,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist,

This meant the sectors outside the core sector did not perform well. For instance, capital goods declined 8.7 per cent in March, almost the same at 8.9 per cent in the previous month.

This is one more corroboration of the fact that investments in the has been slowing down. Besides, intermediate goods fell 2.5 per cent, though half the rate of 5 per cent in February.

Also, consumer durable goods contracted 5.1 per cent in March compared to 1.2 per cent growth in the previous month. This was in store as the industry data earlier showed that auto market leader saw a decline of 0.7 per cent in car sales for March.

The data showed TV sets contracted 59.5 per cent in March.

“The declining growth of primary goods and deepening contraction of intermediate goods and weakness in both investments and consumption activities suggest very fragile industrial activities in near term,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings.