IIP declines for fourth consecutive month, falls 1.8% in November

The government on Friday released the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for the month of November.
According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, factory output fell by 1.8% per cent in November, while manufacturing growth stood at 2.7%.
Industrial production shrank for a fourth consecutive month November, after falling by 3.8 per cent in October, 4.3 per cent in September and 1.4 per cent in August this year.
IIP had increased by a meagre 0.5 per cent in November 2018, compared with 8.5 per cent in November 2017.
