IIP rises by 1.7% in Feb from 1.3% a month earlier on mining push

India's index of industrial production (IIP) grew at a faster clip of 1.7 per cent in February compared with 1.3 per cent in January, on increased mining activity.
IIP growth had dropped to a 10-month low of 0.4 per cent in December 2021.
Mining output grew at a faster rate of 4.5 per cent in February, from 2.8 per cent in January. On the other hand, manufacturing growth slowed down to about 0.8 per cent from 1.1 per cent a month earlier.
There was a surge in power generation as well, growing at 4.5 per cent in February, compared with 0.9 per cent in January.
