IL&FS group gets Rs 707-cr claim award for Fagne Songadh Expressway project

-
ALSO READ
We'll recover at least 50% of group's debt by March 2020, says IL&FS
Cash-strapped IL&FS receives Rs 13,000 crore bids for road assets
The struggle to keep IL&FS story intact a year after new board took over
Lenders okay Rs 5,071-crore debt recast plan for 3 IL&FS group firms
LIVE: A year after bad-loan crisis, state-appointed IL&FS board takes stock
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU