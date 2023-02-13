JUST IN
Efforts afoot to have built-in satellite tuners in TV sets: Anurag Thakur
FM Sitharaman asks states to expedite formalities to seek GST compensation
After budget announcement, Centre to revise guidelines for coastal ferries
Worrying signs: Retail inflation at 3-month high, hits 6.52% in January
Too early to gauge spillovers of central bank digital currency: Sitharaman
India's inflation higher than peers like Brazil and South Korea
Govt begins consultations with sector experts on road safety standards
India seeks mutually beneficial early harvest deal under IPEF
DPIIT to bring quality control norms for building material to check imports
January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Bogus GST invoices row: Prosecution starts against e-insurance intermediary
icon-arrow-left
Crypto, web3 sectors need global ties for effective regulation: FM
Business Standard

Illegal subsidies by trade partners hurt Indian trade, business: Govt

Government said illegal subsidies by trade partners and other countries hurt Indian trade and business, and that corrective actions are taken in the form of invoking dispute settlement mechanisms

Topics
trade | business  | government of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The government on Monday said illegal subsidies by trade partners and other countries hurt Indian trade and business, and that corrective actions are taken in the form of invoking dispute settlement mechanisms.

The Department of Commerce on February 9, 2023 had stated that illegal subsidies by trade partners and other countries hurt Indian trade and business, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh told the Lok Sabha.

"At a multilateral forum, the disciplines regulating the provision of subsidies and the use of countervailing measures to offset injury caused by subsidized imports are addressed in the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures," he said in a written reply.

According to him, the subsidies whether they are prohibited (illegal) or actionable are determined by three major steps within the Subsidies and Countervailing Measures agreement.

Based on them, corrective actions are taken in the form of invoking dispute settlement mechanism, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on trade

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 23:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.