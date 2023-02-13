Illegal subsidies by trade partners hurt Indian trade, business: Govt

The government on Monday said illegal subsidies by partners and other countries hurt Indian and business, and that corrective actions are taken in the form of invoking dispute settlement mechanisms.

"At a multilateral forum, the disciplines regulating the provision of subsidies and the use of countervailing measures to offset injury caused by subsidized imports are addressed in the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures," he said in a written reply.

According to him, the subsidies whether they are prohibited (illegal) or actionable are determined by three major steps within the Subsidies and Countervailing Measures agreement.

Based on them, corrective actions are taken in the form of invoking dispute settlement mechanism, Singh said.

