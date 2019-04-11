IMF flags concern over India's high stock of bad bank loans

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is concerned about Indian banks’ high stock of bad debts and sees as ‘extremely important’ the continuation of institutional mechanisms to recover soured loans.

The Fund was also concerned about India’s high government debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, at nearly 70 per cent, and which could rise further, following populist measures taken during and after the general elections. The country also continues to grow at a high rate of over 7 per cent, at a time when about 70 per cent of the world economy is ...