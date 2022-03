Immediate fuel price hike unlikely; govt comfortable with $100 crude

With benchmark crude oil prices hovering around $100 a barrel, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are unlikely to raise retail prices of petrol and diesel. Senior policymakers told Business Standard that the government is comfortable with crude prices at below $100 and even if international prices go above that level for short spans of time, the OMCs can absorb it. “Just 10 days ago, analysts were saying crude would cross $140.

Now it is below $100. So you see the situation in Europe is very uncertain. We do not know what will happen a month or six months from now,” ...