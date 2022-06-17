JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Reserve Bank of India turns net buyer of dollars in April, shows data
Business Standard

Imported urea prices off December 2021 highs; remain elevated in May

The rates are still considerably higher than the same period last year by almost 95.4 per cent

Topics
Agriculture | Urea

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

Govt may rationalise urea price, disincentivise chemical fertilisers
In case of key raw materials, the data shows that ammonia prices dropped in May compared to April, while others remained range-bound.

The landed price of imported urea in the country has softened by almost 27 per cent in May 2022 from the peak seen in December 2021.

However, the rates are still considerably higher than the same period last year by almost 95.4 per cent. In the case of urea, 20-30 per cent of annual domestic consumption is imported.

chart

For DAP, imported prices remained high in May, of which nearly half of the domestic consumption is imported.

In case of key raw materials, the data shows that ammonia prices dropped in May compared to April, while others remained range-bound.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 01:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.