Importers do not need state-wise registration under GST regime

Importers with godowns or those which store goods at customs warehouses in different states got relief from the advance authority of ruling (AAR) under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.
The AAR, Maharashtra, in two recent rulings, said that these companies do not need a separate registration in each state and that a registration where their headquarters are located would be enough. These firms can sell products in different states and raise invoices against their head offices, it ruled.
Harpreet Singh, partner at KPMG, said in one of the cases, the petitioner — Aarel Import Export —noted it has a head office in Mumbai and is exporter and importer of products such as black matpe, toor whole, pet coke, and agarbatti.
The applicant wished to import coke from Indonesia at Paradip port in Odisha. The item would be stored at Customs warehouse at the port. It wished to sell coke to customers in Odisha from the said warehouse but wanted to clear the bill against Mumbai office by paying customs duty, if any, and IGST.
The AAR held that no separate registration is required in Odisha. It also held that the place from where the applicant makes a taxable supply of goods shall be his location — Mumbai office in this case. Since the applicant does not have any godown or place of business in Odisha, it can clear goods on the basis of an invoice issued by the Mumbai headquarters. It also stated that the applicant can mention the GSTIN of Mumbai office in the e-way bill and dispatch place as Paradip Port.
In the other case, petitioner Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd said it carries out manufacturing activity from its plants located at Silvassa and Taloja in Maharashtra. The company is engaged in the trading activity of non-coking coal and carrying out businesses from many states. Here also, the AAR held that the applicant need not take separate registration in each state where the goods are imported and stored in godowns.
