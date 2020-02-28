In a time of distrust, Census 2021 surveyors stare at an uphill task

We have been living in this house for 90 years. We are citizens of this country. You know the situation right now.

Who will answer your questionnaire?” a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad is seen telling two women surveyors in a video that went viral on social media on February 26. The surveyors tell him they are collecting data only on tourism and related matters for the National Statistical Office (NSO), a central government body that has been conducting surveys since the 1950s. But the man stands his ground: “Whenever you come later, you can call me up. You are like my ...