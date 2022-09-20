IBBI fixes timelines for the liquidation process to reduce delays

-
ALSO READ
The Cinderella of insolvency
Nearly half of insolvency proceedings led to liquidation rather than rescue
Creditors will now need to file info about defaults as IBBI amends rules
IBBI draft papers to improve insolvency resolution likely out this month
IBBI amends rules, creditors may get power to remove liquidator under IBC
-
To reduce delays and realise better value through the liquidation process, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has set timelines for meetings and adjudication of claims by the stakeholders’ consultation committee.
The IBBI liquidation process second amendment regulations 2022 state that the Committee of Creditors, constituted during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), should function as Stakeholders Consultation Committee (SCC) in the first 60 days.
The liquidator has been mandated to conduct the meetings of SCC in a structured and time-bound manner with better participation of stakeholders.
If any claim is not filed during the liquidation process, the amount of claim collated during CIRP should be verified by the liquidator.
The revised regulations also state that wherever the CoC decides that the process of compromise or arrangement may be explored during the liquidation process, the liquidator would file an application before the adjudicating authority, within 30 days of the order of liquidation.
Before filing an application for dissolution or closure of the process, SCC is required to advise the liquidator, the manner in which proceedings in respect of avoidance transactions or fraudulent or wrongful trading, shall be pursued after closure of liquidation proceedings.
The scope of mandatory consultation by liquidators with SCC has also been extended. Now, SCC may even propose replacement of liquidator to the adjudicating authority and fix the fees of liquidator, if the CoC did not do so during CIRP.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 21:16 IST