In the pink of health: Healthcare sector expected to reach $372 bn in 2022

-
ALSO READ
Govt spending to push private capex higher after multi-year deleveraging
Explained: How much political parties spent on publicity in last 5 years
What's behind Indians' credit card spending surge in recent months?
Robotics & automation firm Addverb Technologies to further expand globally
Automation Anywhere, IndianOil sign 5-year deal to automate key processes
-
In recent decades, India has made significant advancements in health-care delivery.
It is one of the largest sectors in terms of employment and revenue, and is seeing brisk growth. The Covid-19 pandemic saw foundational shifts, such as consumers’ increasing involvement in health-care decision making, rapid adoption of virtual health and digital innovations, the push for data analytics use, and public-private collaborations in vaccine and therapeutics development.
Source: Nasscom
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU