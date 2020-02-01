In times like these, it is better to lean on growth: CEA K V Subramanian

After presenting his second Economic Survey, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian spoke with Dilasha Seth and Arup Roychoudhury about the projections in the Budget, the need for enhancing credit in the system, and how the time had come to choose between fiscal prudence and growth. Edited excerpts: In the Economic Survey, you have pitched for relaxation of the fiscal deficit target for FY20 to revive growth.

What should be the magnitude? Is there an upper limit? There is always a balancing act between fiscal prudence and spurring growth. In times like these, it is better ...