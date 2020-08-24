In UP, freebies to real estate players kept under wraps, finds CAG report

For 13 years, the Noida city administration has not offered any accounts of its activities to the Uttar Pradesh state government. This comes from the data put out by the Comptroller and Auditor General last week.

In next-door Ghaziabad, two firms led by relatives of late Ponty Chadha, the liquor baron of the state, got a financial generosity of Rs 572.48 crore. The transgressions happened before the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP state government came to power. But the audit report also points out that in several cases while the current state government has accepted the audit paras, yet ...