Ind-Ra expects states fiscal deficit to touch 3% of GDP in FY21

(Ind-Ra) expects aggregate of the states to come close to 3 per cent of in the current fiscal year, higher than the budgeted 2.6 per cent.

In its note, it has revised the outlook on state finances to ‘stable-to-negative’ for the current fiscal year from ‘stable’.

Explaining the concept of ‘stable-to-negative’, Chief Economist Devendra Pant said while bigger states are better placed to manage fiscal shocks, states which see at 4 per cent or more may see deterioration.