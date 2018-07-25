India a $10 trillion by 2030: Underestimation or business as usual?

Recently, economic affairs secretary Subhash Garg made headlines when he said that India is expected to be the world’s third largest economy with a GDP of $10 trillion by 2030.

On the face of it, the $10 trillion number sounds impressive, and that too in a short span of just 12 years. So what did Mr Garg factor in as the economy’s growth rate over this period while making this projection? And is it a case of underestimation or is it business as usual? At the end of 2017, India’s GDP at current prices stood at $2.59 trillion, according to the World ...