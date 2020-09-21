India a great candidate for targeted basic income: Michele Wucker

Michele Wucker, founder and chief executive officer of Gray Rhino & Company, is an author and political activist. She is known for coining the term ‘gray rhino’, a highly probable and impactful threat that is neglected in contract to black swan events.

Wucker was a speaker at the CFA Society India’s recent wealth management and spoke to Business Standard about how the world can be prepared for gray rhinos like coronaviruses and climate change. She said women on company boards may help reduce risks and that helicopter money could be a useful tool to keep consumption going. ...