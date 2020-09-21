JUST IN
Global GDP to hit pre-coronavirus levels in mid-2021: Deutsche Bank
Business Standard

India a great candidate for targeted basic income: Michele Wucker

Writer who coined the term 'gray rhino'--threats that are highly probable but are ignored--warns against economic inequality.

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Michele Wucker, founder and chief executive officer of Gray Rhino & Company, is an author and political activist. She is known for coining the term ‘gray rhino’, a highly probable and impactful threat that is neglected in contract to black swan events.

Wucker was a speaker at the CFA Society India’s recent wealth management and spoke to Business Standard about how the world can be prepared for gray rhinos like coronaviruses and climate change. She said women on company boards may help reduce risks and that helicopter money could be a useful tool to keep consumption going. ...

