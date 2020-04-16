India agriculture output lone bright spot in an economy set to shrink

-
ALSO READ
Good harvest keeps farmers happy: Farm sector records 3.5% growth in Q3
Coronavirus outbreak: A 21-day lockdown may have cost India Rs 8 trillion
It is imperative for us to rise above partisan interests: Sonia Gandhi
Hurdles remain despite coronavirus lockdown exemption for farming
Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks in rural areas: FM Sitharaman
-
India’s agriculture output is seen growing faster than expected in the current financial year, emerging as the lone bright spot at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is taking out the economy’s growth engines one after another.
Farm sector growth will top 3 per cent in the year started April 1, Ramesh Chand, an adviser to PM Narendra Modi, said in an interview. The sector is expected to have expanded 2.8 per cent last year and 2.9 per cent the year before.
The economy is seen headed for a rare annual contraction, as a more than month-long lockdown to prevent the virus’s spread effectively puts a lid on consumption — which makes up about 60 per cent of gross domestic product. Chand’s comments mark the first assessment of the farm sector, which employs about 800 million people directly or indirectly, and accounts for less than a fifth of the national output.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU