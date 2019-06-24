India aims to cut fuel consumption, but number of filling stations rise

This July-end, the All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA), which claims to represent around 50,000 of India’s 64,703 fuel outlets, is planning a massive meeting in Goa. The agenda: How to stay in business following India’s big bang fuel retail expansion.

Between them, the three oil marketing companies (OMCs) — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) — are in line to allot at least 78,493 new fuel retail outlets at an investment of approximately Rs 90,000 crore. Russian oil giant Rosneft-led ...