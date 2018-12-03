India and China resolve key business, tax issues to facilitate trade

India and China in the past couple of months have silently begun to iron out key business issues between them. In October and November, Chinese companies concluded 12 tax-related cases with India under what is known as the mutual agreement procedure (MAP).

Except the US, no other country has brought such a large number of cases on the Indian tax table in such a short period. It overshadows a remarkable offer made by China to open up its market for importing two key Indian products — fish products and rice — removing non-tariff barriers on them. The improvement in the ...