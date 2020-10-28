India and UK agree to establish a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum

The finance ministry on Wednesday said India and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum.

This was discussed during the 3rd session on infrastructure and sustainable finance during the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue. During the meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India’s $1.4-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and the City of London are working together to ensure flow of sustainable finance.

This partnership is helping set up a Project Preparation Support Facility cum Centre of Excellence for PPP (public private partnership) projects, the finance ministry said.

She further said India and the UK have increased cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.



