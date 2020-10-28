India and UK agree to establish a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum

-
ALSO READ
Answer to China's telecom dominance: India among 10 in proposed UK alliance
Safe future: How India lags in meeting sustainable development goals
UK's Sunak authorises bailout to rescue strategically important companies
How US-China split can affect the shift towards sustainable energy
Suresh Prabhu launches India Bamboo Forum to promote sector's growth
-
The finance ministry on Wednesday said India and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum.
This was discussed during the 3rd session on infrastructure and sustainable finance during the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue. During the meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India’s $1.4-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and the City of London are working together to ensure flow of sustainable finance.
This partnership is helping set up a Project Preparation Support Facility cum Centre of Excellence for PPP (public private partnership) projects, the finance ministry said.
She further said India and the UK have increased cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU